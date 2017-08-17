The Walking Dead’s Seth Gilliam joins London Comic Con line-up

Officials with London Comic Con have announced a star of The Walking Dead is joining their celebrity lineup this fall.

Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel Stokes on the popular television series, will make an appearance during the event slated for Oct. 13-15 at the Western Fair District.

The new season of The Walking Dead premieres a week after the event, and organizers say they will try to get some spoilers out of him during his Q&A live from the Metroland media stage.

Gilliam is also known for his role as Ellis Carver on The Wire, and Clayton Hughes on Oz. He also continues to appear as a recurring character on the TV show Teen Wolf since 2011, as Dr. Alan Deaton.

William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, is set to headline the three-day convention.

Other celebrities include Amy Jo Johnson, one of the original Power Rangers, Emma Caufield, who once played Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Neal Adams, ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, a wrestling legend, Kenny Johnson, known most recently for his role on Bates Motel, and Neal Adams, a comic book artist best known for his 1970’s work on Batman and the X-Men.

There are several pop culture events taking place in August, leading up to the fall festival, including Comic Book Jam at the Arts Project on Aug. 21st, Disney Day at Jumbo Video on Aug. 26th, Star Wars Day at Storybook Gardens on Aug. 27th, and Star Trek Trivia Night at Toboggan Brewing Co on Aug. 30th.

For more information, visit the London Comic Con website.