William Shatner revealed as headliner for London Comic Con 2017

The headliner for this year’s London Comic Con has been revealed.

Canadian actor William Shatner, best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise, was announced Monday morning by organizers as the first in a series of high-profile guests appearing at the event.

Comic Con is scheduled to run Oct. 13-15 at the Western Fair District.

Shatner will be making an appearance on Friday and Saturday and will be available to sign autographs and take photos with fans. You’ll have to pay extra for that. He will also be scheduled to take part in a live Q&A media session on the main stage.

President of London Comic Con, Andrew Kitt, was thrilled to reveal the news to fans on Monday.

“Planning is going great,” he said. “We’re building on the successes of the past three years of shows and we’ve got such a great entire unit, and we’re always evolving and always changing. We never stop working and stay tuned for tons more celebrities and other fun attractions to be released.”

Tickets went on sale at 8 a.m. Monday, starting at $20 for a day pass. For a limited time, fans can purchase a special Sidekick Ticket which admits you and a friend to London Comic Con for 35 per cent off the advance ticket rate.

Advance sale of William Shatner autographs and professional photo ops will be posted closer to the event date.

