Shania Twain bringing tour to London’s Budweiser Gardens next summer

A five-time Grammy award winner is visiting London next summer.

Country music star Shania Twain has scheduled back-to-back performances at Budweiser Gardens on July 3 and 4, 2018.

The concert announcement was made on Thursday morning, and tickets are set to go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

The tour is in support of her upcoming fifth studio album Shania Twain: NOW which is slated for release Sept. 29. It’s Twain’s first new studio album in fifteen years.

READ MORE: Shania Twain to take centre stage at Grey Cup halftime show

Twain has overcome several personal hurdles in recent years, including divorcing her longtime husband and being diagnosed with dysphonia and Lyme disease. She nearly lost her singing voice, but underwent vocal therapy and eventually completed a Las Vegas residency.

The tour will begin next May in Tacoma, Wash. and before concluding in early August, she plans to perform in over 40 cities.

For more information about her upcoming performances at Budweiser Gardens, including ticket prices, click here.