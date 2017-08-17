Weather
August 17, 2017 10:11 am
Updated: August 17, 2017 10:30 am

Batten down the hatches: Rip currents, heavy rainfall expected as Gert glances Atlantic Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

The wind and waves at Lawerencetown picked up on August 17, as Hurricane Gert passed by the Nova Scotia coast

Alexa MacLean/Global News
A A

Environment Canada is warning of rip currents, rapidly changing water levels and heavy rainfall in parts of Atlantic Canada today as hurricane Gert glances the region.

The national weather forecaster says while Gert will not have a direct impact on the Atlantic provinces, long-period swells are expected on the southern coasts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland with waves reaching up to four metres in some areas.

READ MORE: Hurricane Gert to bring ‘2- to 3-metre’ waves and rip currents to Nova Scotia

It says dangerous rip currents are possible, so residents should be cautious while swimming.

Some moisture from the storm will feed into an approaching non-tropical weather system near eastern Newfoundland, bringing up to 50 millimetres of rain to some areas of that province and up to 100 millimetres in the Northern Peninsula.

WATCH: Time lapse shows researchers chasing Hurricane Franklin

Gert may also cause a series of rapid changes in water levels in harbours and inlets in eastern Newfoundland for a few hours late Thursday afternoon or evening.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Atlantic Canada
hurricane
Hurricane Gert
New Brunswick
Newfoundland
Nova Scotia
Swells
Weather
Wind

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News