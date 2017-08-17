Canada
3 injured after transport truck rear-ends cab in Brampton

By Web Producer  Global News

A taxi was rear-ended by a transport truck in Brampton, Ont., on Aug. 17, 2017.

Andrew Collins
Peel Paramedics confirm three people were rushed to hospital after a transport truck rear-ended a taxi in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Thursday at Dixie Road and Queen Street East near the Bramelea City Centre.

A male in his 50s and a woman in her 60s, both sitting in the rear seats, were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Peel Paramedics said another male in the cab was also transported to hospital.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash.

Peel Regional Police said the area will be closed for the investigation.

