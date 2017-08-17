Bob Layton editorial: It seemed like a good idea at the time

So, I’ve been looking back through my editorials of late 2011, the year Alberta’s new drunk driving laws arrived on the books, and what would happen if you were caught driving with a blood alcohol content of .05 to .08.

Some people were applauding it — something was finally being done to curb drunk drivers.

Others were not impressed — like the hospitality industry that feared lower liquor sales.

Some did not believe it would have the desired effect, and it turns out they were right.

Others said we should stop with the drunk driving laws and prevent it before it starts with mandated alcohol ignition devices in all new cars.

You know that will never happen, and now we have a year to come up another set of impaired driving laws.

I still want to know how we ended up in court with the law on trial, instead of the alleged drunk driver.

How did we get an unconstitutional law on the books from the Redford Tories?

The government moves at a snail’s pace, and this law was studied and discussed and written and re-written and no doubt anguished over, and yet the high-priced legal and constitutional team got the drunk driving law wrong.

I wonder what they were drinking.

Let me know what you think about needing a do-over and what the new law should say.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.