Tasha Kheiriddin Wednesday August 16th 2017

A LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN OTTAWA’S CONTROL OVER THE BORDER: PART 1

Veronique Malka is a Canadian lawyer and partner at CKR Law in New York City. She applauds Canada’s system for handling refugee claims, but says that many applicants are living in a climate of lies and fear-mongering.

A LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN OTTAWA’S CONTROL OVER THE BORDER: PART 2

Jim Karygiannis is the Councillor for Ward 39 – Scraborough/Agincourt and City of Toronto Newscomers Advocate. He expects 10% to 20% of those crossing into Quebec will make their way to Toronto.

A LACK OF CONFIDENCE IN OTTAWA’S CONTROL OVER THE BORDER: PART 3

Michelle Rempel is Conservative MP and Official Opposition Critic for Immigration. She says that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is mishandling the situation, and cautions against mistaking those “shopping for a new country,” with refugees.

THE EFFECTS OF SOCIAL MEDIA ON FAMILY DYNAMICS

Dr. Kelly Dean Schwartz is a Registered Psychologist and Associate Professor in School and Applied Child Psychology at the University of Calgary. He says that social media gives children the power to know as much about their parents as their parents know about them, which can have incredible consequences on the traditional power dynamic of the family’s relationship.

THE END OF ONE ADDICTION, OR THE BEGINNING OF ANOTHER?

Pippa Beck is a senior policy analyst for the Non-Smokers Rights Association. When discussing “smokeless cigarettes,” she stresses making a conscientious distinction between something that is “safe,” and something that is “less harmful,” than traditional tobacco products.

