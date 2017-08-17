U Sports confident fans will ‘will show up in droves’ to Hamilton Vanier Cup

The Chief Operating Officer of U Sports says he is “very confident” Hamilton residents “will show up in droves” to this year’s Vanier Cup.

David Goldstein says U Sports has “done a lot of prep this year” to organize the event and have made the Canadian university football championship “very affordable and family friendly.”

Thursday marks the 100-day countdown to the 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup at Tim Hortons Field.

Don't miss your chance to see 🇨🇦's best university 🏈 players at the 53rd Vanier Cup! Use code PRESALE for 50% offhttps://t.co/J6ZAXZCwig pic.twitter.com/M6oBihuSDY — U SPORTS (@USPORTSca) August 15, 2017

Tickets to the game on November 25 are now on sale. Prices start at $25 and until September 1 fans can get 50% off by using the promo code “PRESALE” at vaniercup.com or ticketmaster.ca.

READ MORE: Vanier Cup won by Laval Rouge et Or in comeback win over Calgary Dinos

Goldstein is hoping for a much better turnout at this year’s title game after just 8,654 fans attended the 2016 final in Hamilton, the fourth time it was held in the city.

Those fans were treated to a dramatic final in which Laval beat Calgary 31-26, giving the Rouge et Or their record ninth national crown.

Goldstein says it was important to return to Hamilton for a second consecutive year because it is “a football town,” adding “the support community-wide was really strong last year,” pointing to the City of Hamilton, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, McMaster University, local business owners and the volunteers that turned out.