TDSB to provide update on drowning of Toronto teen Jeremiah Perry in Algonquin Park

The Toronto District School Board will provide an update Wednesday on an investigation into the drowning of 15-year-old Jeremiah Perry last month.

Perry was swimming with a group of classmates at Big Trout Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park on the evening of July 4 when he went underwater and did not resurface.

Search and rescue crews located his body the following day and officials said he died of an apparent drowning.

“The Director will be sharing some of the preliminary findings of the TDSB investigation,” TDSB spokesman Ryan Bird said, adding TDSB director John Malloy would be speaking with the media at 1 p.m.

Perry attended C.W. Jefferys Collegiate Institute in Toronto and was taking part in a week-long field trip with 32 other students.

The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death are still under investigation.

School officials said there are strict guidelines in place for excursions and that students had to pass a swim test before being allowed to go on the trip.

Malloy said in a written statement last month that staff are reviewing pre-trip swim tests and trip policies, including documentation and approval requirements.

“Given our expectations that students pass a pre-departure swim test, we are also interviewing those who conducted swim tests and are reviewing all related swim test documentation,” Malloy wrote.

A candlelight vigil was held at Perry’s high school on July 21 which was attended by family and friends.

The school board confirmed to Global News it is supporting the family financially by covering a portion of the funeral costs.

With files from David Shum