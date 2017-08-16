Vancouver mayor calls for peace ahead of far-right rally and counter protest

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson says the city is working with police to make sure there are no violent clashes in Vancouver this weekend.

In the wake of a racist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Va. last weekend, the City of Vancouver is set to hold its own pair of duelling demonstrations between far-right groups and counter-protesters.

A Saturday event dubbed the “WCAI Canada/CAP rally” has been posted to Facebook by right-wing media group “ProperGander Promotions,” and lists speakers from several anti-immigrant groups.

That prompted a counter rally, organized by an ad-hoc group calling itself Stand Up to Racism Metro Van.

Robertson is asking for peace this weekend during the two events.

“Obviously Vancouver has a troubled history with racism and discrimination that’s part of our history,” said Robertson.

“We’ve been very focused on eliminating it in the City of Vancouver in these recent years. We are focused on being a city of reconciliation and zero tolerance of hatred, racism and discrimination is where Vancouver’s at.”

