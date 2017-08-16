Commentary
August 16, 2017 8:29 am

COMMENTARY: Hamilton had no chance of hosting 2026 World Cup matches

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field has been left off the list of potential 2026 World Cup venues.

Claus Andersen / Getty Images
As wonderful as Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton is, it’s not good enough.  At least for officials who are bidding to host the 2026 World Cup, a joint venture between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The United Bid Committee released its list of potential host venues on Tuesday, a chart that includes 49 stadiums in 44 cities from Vancouver to Montreal, and New York to Mexico City.  Canada has a total of nine on the list.

Canada’s potential host cities/stadiums:

Metropolitan MarketStadiumCapacity
Calgary, AlbertaMcMahon Stadium35,650
Edmonton, AlbertaCommonwealth Stadium56,335
Montréal, QuébecStade Olympique61,004
Montréal, QuébecStade Saputo20,801
Ottawa, OntarioTD Place Stadium24,341
Regina, SaskatchewanMosaic Stadium30,048
Toronto, OntarioRogers Centre53,506
Toronto, OntarioBMO Field28,026
Vancouver, British ColumbiaBC Place55,165

20 to 25 venues will be included in the final bid to FIFA in January and at least a dozen of them will ultimately play host to World Cup matches that will be played by a record 48 teams.

The sad news is, Hamilton didn’t even get on the preliminary list.  But before the anti-soccer and anti-Hamilton factions hop on their soap boxes, let’s get real here for a second: Hamilton never had a chance to get a piece of the action.

Stadiums that will be considered must have at least 40,000 seats and Tim Hortons Field holds just over half of that.  Sure, we can put up temporary seating to get to that threshold, but selling those hard bench seats to a World Cup crowd would be less than ideal.

Only four of Canada’s nine proposed World Cup stadiums meet the attendance requirement, BC Place in Vancouver, Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Olympic Stadium in Montreal and Rogers Centre in Toronto.

One question I have is why did TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, with a capacity of 24,341, make the list and Hamilton, and Winnipeg, for that matter, didn’t?

Putting all of Canada’s major stadiums on the list would have been a simple goodwill gesture, a measure of inclusion if nothing else. But it seems Canadian soccer officials weren’t interested in spreading the joy of potentially hosting the beautiful game.

Potential World Cup host cities/stadiums in the USA and Mexico:

Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
Guadalajara, JaliscoEstadio Chivas45,364
Mexico CityEstadio Azteca87,000
Monterrey, Nuevo LeónEstadio Rayados52,237

 

United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)
Atlanta, GAMercedes-Benz Stadium75,000
Baltimore, MDM&T Bank Stadium71,008
Birmingham, ALLegion Field71,594
Boston, MAGillette Stadium66,829
Charlotte, NCBank of America Stadium75,525
Chicago, ILSoldier Field61,500
Cincinnati, OHPaul Brown Stadium65,515
Cleveland, OHFirstEnergy Stadium67,895
Dallas, TXCotton Bowl92,100
Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)AT&T Stadium105,000
Denver, COSports Authority Field at Mile High76,125
Detroit, MIFord Field65,000
Green Bay, WILambeau Field81,441
Houston, TXNRG Stadium72,200
Indianapolis, INLucas Oil Stadium70,000
Jacksonville, FLEverBank Field82,000
Kansas City, MOArrowhead Stadium76,416
Las Vegas, NVRaiders Stadium72,000
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Memorial Coliseum93,000
Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)City of Champions Stadium100,000
Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)Rose Bowl90,888
Miami, FLHard Rock Stadium65,326
Minneapolis, MNU.S. Bank Stadium66,200
Nashville, TNNissan Stadium69,143
New Orleans, LAMercedes-Benz Superdome76,468
New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)MetLife Stadium82,500
Orlando, FLCamping World Stadium65,000
Philadelphia, PALincoln Financial Field69,596
Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)University of Phoenix Stadium73,000
Pittsburgh, PAHeinz Field68,400
Salt Lake City, UTRice-Eccles Stadium45,807
San Antonio, TXAlamodome72,000
San Diego, CAQualcomm Stadium71,500
San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)Levi’s Stadium75,000
Seattle, WACenturyLink Field72,000
Tampa, FLRaymond James Stadium75,000
Washington, DC (Landover, MD)FedEx Field82,000

 

