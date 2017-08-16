COMMENTARY: Hamilton had no chance of hosting 2026 World Cup matches
As wonderful as Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton is, it’s not good enough. At least for officials who are bidding to host the 2026 World Cup, a joint venture between Canada, the United States and Mexico.
The United Bid Committee released its list of potential host venues on Tuesday, a chart that includes 49 stadiums in 44 cities from Vancouver to Montreal, and New York to Mexico City. Canada has a total of nine on the list.
Canada’s potential host cities/stadiums:
|Metropolitan Market
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Calgary, Alberta
|McMahon Stadium
|35,650
|Edmonton, Alberta
|Commonwealth Stadium
|56,335
|Montréal, Québec
|Stade Olympique
|61,004
|Montréal, Québec
|Stade Saputo
|20,801
|Ottawa, Ontario
|TD Place Stadium
|24,341
|Regina, Saskatchewan
|Mosaic Stadium
|30,048
|Toronto, Ontario
|Rogers Centre
|53,506
|Toronto, Ontario
|BMO Field
|28,026
|Vancouver, British Columbia
|BC Place
|55,165
20 to 25 venues will be included in the final bid to FIFA in January and at least a dozen of them will ultimately play host to World Cup matches that will be played by a record 48 teams.
The sad news is, Hamilton didn’t even get on the preliminary list. But before the anti-soccer and anti-Hamilton factions hop on their soap boxes, let’s get real here for a second: Hamilton never had a chance to get a piece of the action.
Stadiums that will be considered must have at least 40,000 seats and Tim Hortons Field holds just over half of that. Sure, we can put up temporary seating to get to that threshold, but selling those hard bench seats to a World Cup crowd would be less than ideal.
Only four of Canada’s nine proposed World Cup stadiums meet the attendance requirement, BC Place in Vancouver, Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Olympic Stadium in Montreal and Rogers Centre in Toronto.
One question I have is why did TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, with a capacity of 24,341, make the list and Hamilton, and Winnipeg, for that matter, didn’t?
Putting all of Canada’s major stadiums on the list would have been a simple goodwill gesture, a measure of inclusion if nothing else. But it seems Canadian soccer officials weren’t interested in spreading the joy of potentially hosting the beautiful game.
Potential World Cup host cities/stadiums in the USA and Mexico:
|Mexico (3 cities, 3 stadiums)
|Guadalajara, Jalisco
|Estadio Chivas
|45,364
|Mexico City
|Estadio Azteca
|87,000
|Monterrey, Nuevo León
|Estadio Rayados
|52,237
|United States (34 cities, 37 stadiums)
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|75,000
|Baltimore, MD
|M&T Bank Stadium
|71,008
|Birmingham, AL
|Legion Field
|71,594
|Boston, MA
|Gillette Stadium
|66,829
|Charlotte, NC
|Bank of America Stadium
|75,525
|Chicago, IL
|Soldier Field
|61,500
|Cincinnati, OH
|Paul Brown Stadium
|65,515
|Cleveland, OH
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|67,895
|Dallas, TX
|Cotton Bowl
|92,100
|Dallas, TX (Arlington, TX)
|AT&T Stadium
|105,000
|Denver, CO
|Sports Authority Field at Mile High
|76,125
|Detroit, MI
|Ford Field
|65,000
|Green Bay, WI
|Lambeau Field
|81,441
|Houston, TX
|NRG Stadium
|72,200
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|70,000
|Jacksonville, FL
|EverBank Field
|82,000
|Kansas City, MO
|Arrowhead Stadium
|76,416
|Las Vegas, NV
|Raiders Stadium
|72,000
|Los Angeles, CA
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
|93,000
|Los Angeles, CA (Inglewood, CA)
|City of Champions Stadium
|100,000
|Los Angeles, CA (Pasadena, CA)
|Rose Bowl
|90,888
|Miami, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|65,326
|Minneapolis, MN
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|66,200
|Nashville, TN
|Nissan Stadium
|69,143
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|76,468
|New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford, NJ)
|MetLife Stadium
|82,500
|Orlando, FL
|Camping World Stadium
|65,000
|Philadelphia, PA
|Lincoln Financial Field
|69,596
|Phoenix, AZ (Glendale, AZ)
|University of Phoenix Stadium
|73,000
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Heinz Field
|68,400
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|45,807
|San Antonio, TX
|Alamodome
|72,000
|San Diego, CA
|Qualcomm Stadium
|71,500
|San Francisco/San Jose, CA (Santa Clara, CA)
|Levi’s Stadium
|75,000
|Seattle, WA
|CenturyLink Field
|72,000
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|75,000
|Washington, DC (Landover, MD)
|FedEx Field
|82,000
