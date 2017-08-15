Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo lead theatregoers to protest at Trump Tower following Broadway performance

While reviews of Michael Moore’s Broadway debut have not been kind, that hasn’t stopped the liberal firebrand from stirring the pot when it comes to criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, and he took things to a whole new level on Tuesday night — with the help of one of the Avengers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, following Tuesday’s performance of his one-man show, The Terms of My Surrender, Moore and actor Mark Ruffalo invited theatregoers to join them in a protest by heading to Trump Tower, where the president gave his controversial press conference earlier the same day.

READ MORE: Steve Nash, LeBron James and other celebrities react on Twitter to Donald Trump’s press conference

“It’s a little field trip!” Ruffalo told ticketholders, who included Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, his wife Georgina Chapman, and Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei.

As THR reported, Moore and Ruffalo had booked several double-decker buses — enough to carry 200 people — that would drive the theatregoers to Trump Tower, with the rest of the audience encouraged to walk the few blocks to Trump’s Fifth Avenue skyscraper.

HAPPENING NOW: Source says @MMFlint, filling up dozens of 🚍s with people who attended his bdwy show. Going to Trump Tower on 5th to protest. pic.twitter.com/UV73m7Tazk — Eileen Park (@EileenParkTV) August 16, 2017

The demonstration also served as a candlelight vigil for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer, who was killed when an alleged neo-Nazi drove his vehicle into a crowd of people.

Before the rally, Ruffalo shared his thoughts on Tuesday’s press conference. “It was very disconcerting,” he told THR. “Basically our president today backed up and supported the Nazi, alt-right, KKK, and equated the left to the Nazis, as if there’s two sides. Back when we fought World War II and there were two sides, it was the Nazis and the rest of the world trying to stop them, and that’s where we find ourselves in America today, sadly. But we have a president that instead of standing up against them, actually [is] making excuses for them,

Continued Ruffalo: “I’m actually really heartbroken, since this death and this violence and this whole new political paradigm that we find ourselves in where Nazis are actually out in the open without their hoods and without hiding, killing Americans — I’m really sad. I’m really scared.”

He added: “If you’re losing hope, you’re not doing enough.”

In addition, Moore explicitly addressed Trump’s press conference at the start of Tuesday’s performance.

READ MORE: 6 highlights from Donald Trump’s derailed press conference

“None of us can remember when an American president defended white nationalists,” Moore told the audience. “After it was over, I had tears in my eyes, because it really showed me that this guy is not just crazy — he has an agenda, and he’s mad that he said what they made him say, and he walked it all back.”

Moore, as is his nature, offered a joke.

“When they finally indict [Trump], when they finally arrest him, my only real question is, do they try him as an adult?”