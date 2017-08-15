Steve Nash, LeBron James and other celebrities react on Twitter to Donald Trump’s press conference
Reaction from celebrities to the odd press conference Donald Trump gave on Tuesday came swiftly — and angrily.
During the press conference, Trump discussed a variety of issues, including the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va., race relations and chief strategist Steve Bannon’s fate.
Many felt Trump’s press conference legitimized white supremacy as he once again placed blame for the weekend’s violence on “both sides.”
The U.S. president closed his press conference by mentioning he owned a home in Charlottesville, declaring, “I own actually one of the largest wineries in the United States [there].”
Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash quickly responded with his thoughts on the quality of the Trump wine.
Nash was not the only basketball star to question Trump’s words as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James expressed his disgust with a more serious response suggesting the president made hate “fashionable again.”
The press conference’s tone offended many Hollywood stars as well. Comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Patton Oswalt all took shots at Trump’s answers.
A couple of Hollywood legends also expressed anger over the president’s defense of white supremacists.
Lady Gaga took a stand by posting a poll.
Naturally, there had to be a contrarian. Former game show host Chuck Woolery seems to believe Trump speaks the truth.
