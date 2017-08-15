Steve Nash, LeBron James and other celebrities react on Twitter to Donald Trump’s press conference

Reaction from celebrities to the odd press conference Donald Trump gave on Tuesday came swiftly — and angrily.

During the press conference, Trump discussed a variety of issues, including the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, Va., race relations and chief strategist Steve Bannon’s fate.

Many felt Trump’s press conference legitimized white supremacy as he once again placed blame for the weekend’s violence on “both sides.”

The U.S. president closed his press conference by mentioning he owned a home in Charlottesville, declaring, “I own actually one of the largest wineries in the United States [there].”

Canadian basketball legend Steve Nash quickly responded with his thoughts on the quality of the Trump wine.

To defend white supremacists and then slang his shitty ass grape juice pretty much sums the man up — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 15, 2017

Nash was not the only basketball star to question Trump’s words as Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James expressed his disgust with a more serious response suggesting the president made hate “fashionable again.”

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

The press conference’s tone offended many Hollywood stars as well. Comedians Jimmy Kimmel and Patton Oswalt all took shots at Trump’s answers.

I haven't seen anything that crazy since Tyson bit Holyfield @realDonaldTrump — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 15, 2017

Liberal arts college professor brutalizes Nazi, who has a permit. More alt-left indoctrination. pic.twitter.com/knrhHuPNDl — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) August 15, 2017

A couple of Hollywood legends also expressed anger over the president’s defense of white supremacists.

W/o a prepared statement, this Pres says what he really believes: Equating neo-Nazis to those protecting civil rights is disgraceful & crazy — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 15, 2017

Lady Gaga took a stand by posting a poll.

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

Naturally, there had to be a contrarian. Former game show host Chuck Woolery seems to believe Trump speaks the truth.