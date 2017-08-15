Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings for northern Alberta, warns of potential for flash floods

Parts of northern Alberta were under a rainfall warning Tuesday night as Environment Canada warned “heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Just after 6:30 p.m., the weather agency issued a rainfall warning for parts of Wood Buffalo, Lac La Biche County and the M.D. of Bonnyville and said there was the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas.

“Heavy rain is currently falling along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border,” the agency said on its website. “Reports in the area have indicated that 50 to 100 millimetres of rain has fallen today, with localized flooding in some areas.

READ MORE: Funnel cloud advisory in Saskatoon; severe thunderstorm watch in east Saskatchewan

“The area of rain is expected to slowly move northeastward as the evening progresses.”

Environment Canada cautioned drivers not to drive through water on roads because “even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”

For a complete listing of all weather warnings and watches in Alberta, click here.

If safe to do so, share your weather photos with us via the Global Edmonton Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can also post updates from your community using the hashtags #yegwx and #abstorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.