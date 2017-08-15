Funnel cloud advisory in Saskatoon; severe thunderstorm watch in east Sask.

Funnel Cloud Weather Advisory

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Warman, Martensville, the Battlefords, Meadow Lake, Buffalo Narrows and La Loche areas for conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon and early evening.

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous and can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Melfort, Nipawin, Humboldt, Wynyard, Hudson Bay, Kamsack, Estevan, yorkton, Moosomin and Fort Qu’Appelle areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

A cold front tracking eastwards across Saskatchewan is expected to trigger thunderstorms, some of which may become severe, over eastern portions of the province this afternoon and evening.

Northern Saskatchewan Wildfire Update

As of August 15, 2017, 58 fires active fires are reported in Saskatchewan.

The McNair fire can be seen from Fond-du-Lac and was within 20 kilometres of the community Tuesday.

There is good news on the weather front – the fire is northeast of Fond-du-Lac and fortunately winds are expected to blow from the south and west, pushing the smoke and fire away from the community, for the next several days.

The system that brought rain to central Saskatchewan early this week will also push into the area with showers in the forecast into Wednesday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

7.3 millimetres of rain fell at the Saskatoon airport Monday afternoon and evening before it tapered off overnight as we dipped back to 12 degrees.

After a bit of sunshine to start the morning, clouds moved back in as we warmed up into the mid teens by mid-morning with a breezy southwesterly wind kicking in with a bit of smoke from the B.C. wildfires in the area.

Rain will continue to wrap into western Saskatchewan for the rest of the day with 20 to 30 millimetres possible and a chance of showers in the Saskatoon area under mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with a high hoping to make it into the 20s.

Tonight

Rain will ease and clouds will clear out overnight as we cool back a degree or so into single digits.

Wednesday

As the low pressure system that brought the rain pushes into northern Saskatchewan, we’ll start our Wednesday morning with some sun before clouds push back in midday and then clear out later on.

After a cooler start to the day, we should warm up into the low 20s by noon before boosting up into the mid 20s during the afternoon.

Thursday-Friday

A wave of moisture will push through on Thursday and bring back some clouds and a chance of showers, which will clear out later in the day after we climb to a high in the mid 20s.

Friday is looking more settled with mostly cloudy skies and a daytime high in the upper 20s as an upper ridge pushes back in.

Weekend Outlook

A cold front now looks like it’ll swing through on Saturday, bringing with it clouds, a chance of rain and drop temperatures back into the low-to-mid 20s later on.

Sunday will be a bit cooler under mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high struggling into the low 20s.

Rae-Ann Hansen took this Your Saskatchewan photo of a black bear swimming on Lac La Plonge near Beauval:

