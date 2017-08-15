The best spots to view the 2017 solar eclipse in Calgary

A solar eclipse will have people across North America looking towards the sky next Monday, Aug. 21.

A narrow strip of land about 113 kilometres wide from Oregon to South Carolina will offer the best view of the total solar eclipse. It is the first on the mainland since 1979.

Amateur astronomers in Calgary won’t see the sun totally blocked out, but will be treated to a partial eclipse.

Experts at the University of Calgary estimate up to 80 per cent of the sun could be covered by the moon.

Looking directly at the sun isn’t a good idea, even if it’s partly obscured. So, if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of this celestial event, make sure to wear protective glasses or watch through a telescope or solar binoculars that have specialized lenses.

Here’s where to get the best view of the solar eclipse in Calgary:

Where: The University of Calgary, area 20, ENA 101

When: Aug. 21 between 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Donations go to the Rothney Astrophysical Observatory’s educational program. A limited number of eclipse glasses will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis

Where: Spark Science Centre

When: Aug. 21 between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The partial eclipse is expected to begin at 10:20 a.m., with festivities beginning at 10 a.m. in the Brainasium. Food is also available, but at a cost.