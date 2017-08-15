Amherstview Junior C Jets spending summer preparing for season ahead

The Amherstview Junior C Jets are looking forward to the season ahead.

The team has been practicing all summer long, with a 2-hour skate every Wednesday at the W.J. Henderson Arena.

Assistant coach Rick Chard says it’s an opportunity to put the fun back in the game.

“It’s a chance to allow the kids to get their legs, have some fun and renew acquaintances for the season ahead,” he said.

Chard says the team will have five or six available spots when training camp opens at the end of August.

He says the team’s primary goal is to finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs, something they failed to do last year.

Veteran defenceman Zach Kish says with some new additions, the Jets believe they can be competitive with the league’s top teams from Port Hope and Napanee.

Other teams that make up the competitive Tod Division come from Picton, Gananoque and Campbellford.

Last year’s champion, the Port Hope Panthers, lost the Ontario final to the Ayr Centennials.