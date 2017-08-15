Tasha Kheiriddin Tuesday August 15th 2017

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on August 15th:

A STOMACH FOR NUCLEAR VIOLENCE

Benjamin Valentino is an associate professor of Government at Dartmouth College and co-author of “Revisiting Hiroshima in Iran.” Valentino says that since World War Two, public opinion polls had suggested a declination the American public’s appetite for the use of nuclear arms, however this might not, in fact, be the case.

THE CHRONIC UNDER-FUNDING OF ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

Maddie DiMuccio is the President of the Society for Quality Education, and she says that the model for allocation of funds could use revision.

DOCTORS PROPOSE PLAN TO REVEAL TOP OHIP BILLERS

Ann Cavoukian is the Executive Director of the Privacy and Big Data Institute at Ryerson University. She says she just wants to see the information reported in a manner that reflects the reality of the billing.

THE RICH ARE GETTING RICHER

Sheila Block is a senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and the author of a study that reports that the wealth gap has indeed been growing.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.