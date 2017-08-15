Tasha Kheiriddin Tuesday August 15th 2017
A STOMACH FOR NUCLEAR VIOLENCE
Benjamin Valentino is an associate professor of Government at Dartmouth College and co-author of “Revisiting Hiroshima in Iran.” Valentino says that since World War Two, public opinion polls had suggested a declination the American public’s appetite for the use of nuclear arms, however this might not, in fact, be the case.View link »
THE CHRONIC UNDER-FUNDING OF ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Maddie DiMuccio is the President of the Society for Quality Education, and she says that the model for allocation of funds could use revision.View link »
DOCTORS PROPOSE PLAN TO REVEAL TOP OHIP BILLERS
Ann Cavoukian is the Executive Director of the Privacy and Big Data Institute at Ryerson University. She says she just wants to see the information reported in a manner that reflects the reality of the billing.View link »
THE RICH ARE GETTING RICHER
Sheila Block is a senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, and the author of a study that reports that the wealth gap has indeed been growing.View link »
