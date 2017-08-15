Thrash and trash: Metallica accused of dumping garbage after Vancouver concert

They came to thrash, but they left their trash.

That’s the accusation being levelled at Metallica’s road crew, a day after the heavy metal band took over B.C. Place stadium.

Local film worker Sophie Walden said was set up with her crew near the False Creek parking lot where the metal band’s production trucks were parked during the show on Monday night.

She said coworkers saw the band’s roadies partying late into the night.

When her crew returned around 6 a.m. Tuesday, the trucks were gone, but their trash wasn’t, she said.

“When we rolled in this morning, we noticed there [were] like boxes and bags of trash all over the fence line where the trucks had been. So we were just kind of taking a look, and we realized oh, this is definitely the crew having unloaded all of their garbage and not taking it with them,” Walden said.

“Cardboard boxes, Macy’s bags, red Solo cups just kind of strewn about. Birds had kind of picked at the bags, so it was starting to get even more spread out.”

Metallica is on the final leg of its Worldwired 2017 North American Tour, with one final date in Edmonton on Wednesday.

CKNW has reached out to tour promoter Live Nation, but has yet to receive a reply.

Walden said as someone who works on a production crew herself, she found the mess particularly frustrating.

“We’re so used to taking care of our trash and cleaning up after ourselves that we kind of expect the same respect,” she said.

“If you’re a crew, then it’s like camping rules, you always leave an area better than you find it.”

Walden added that the garbage could reflect badly on her crew, or any other future crew looking to rent the lot.

And, she added, it’s not just professional pride at stake.

“As a metal head, it kind of makes people that enjoy metal look bad.”