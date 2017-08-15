Wesmen Classic expanding to include women, volleyball

A holiday hoops tradition at the University of Winnipeg will look a little different starting this winter.

The Wesmen Classic is expanding to include a volleyball portion on top of the pre-existing men’s basketball tournament. It will also invite women to participate for the first time in its 50 year history. The Wesmen Classic included a high school and community club girls basketball competition during the early 2000s but never allowed female university athletes to play.

“We think it is fantastic that we can share this great event among our four court sports and give a wider group of fans the opportunity to be a part of this amazing event,” University of Winnipeg athletic director Dave Crook said in a statement.

Each of the tournaments will rotate on an annual basis starting with men’s volleyball this December. Women’s basketball will be played in 2018 followed by women’s volleyball in 2019 and men’s basketball in 2020.