Canada
August 15, 2017 1:35 pm
Updated: August 15, 2017 1:43 pm

‘Big Brother Canada’ open casting calls coming to Saskatoon

By and Global News

“Big Brother Canada” has announced open casting calls in nine cities, including Saskatoon.

Corus Entertainment
A A

Big Brother Canada” is looking for people who think they have what it takes to be a houseguest on Season 6.

Auditions are coming to Saskatoon as the Canadian reality game TV show announced open casting calls for nine cities.

READ MORE: Season 5 ‘Big Brother Canada’ winner crowned

There’s no word yet on the date, time or location of the event in the city.

The only Saskatchewan player so far was Regina’s Zach Oleynik back in Season 3.

READ MORE: Birthday party held for Regina’s Big Brother contestant

Last season was supposed to be the final “Big Brother Canada” but after overwhelming feedback, it will be back exclusively on Global in spring 2018.

Eligible houseguests can also apply online.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
apply BBCAN online
apply BBCAN6 online
Audition
BBCAN
BBCAN casting
BBCAN online
bbcan6
BBCAN6 auditions
BBCAN6 casting
Big Brother Canada
big brother canada casting
big brother canada season 6
Open Casting Calls

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News