‘Big Brother Canada’ open casting calls coming to Saskatoon

“Big Brother Canada” is looking for people who think they have what it takes to be a houseguest on Season 6.

Auditions are coming to Saskatoon as the Canadian reality game TV show announced open casting calls for nine cities.

There’s no word yet on the date, time or location of the event in the city.

The only Saskatchewan player so far was Regina’s Zach Oleynik back in Season 3.

Last season was supposed to be the final “Big Brother Canada” but after overwhelming feedback, it will be back exclusively on Global in spring 2018.

Eligible houseguests can also apply online.