Peterborough Petes introduce new assistant coach

The Peterborough Petes introduced Derrick Walser as their new assistant coach at a press conference at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Tuesday.

He will serve as the third coach on the bench this season.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity to join the Petes,” Walser said. “Coming from the Maritimes, when anyone asked what you knew about the OHL, you knew about the Peterborough Petes.”

Walser was a career point-per-game defenceman in the QMJHL. He most recently played last season in the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom.

Walser takes over for Jake Grimes, who left the Petes for a similar role with the rebuilding Guelph Storm.

Grimes was the second Petes assistant coach to leave after Kurtis Foster joined the Kingston Frontenacs earlier this summer.

The Petes are fresh off their best season in 11 years.

2016-17 saw the team go all the way to the eastern conference final before they were swept by the Mississauga Steelheads. It was the furthest the Petes have gone in the playoffs since winning the OHL championship in 2006.

“I’m excited to get to grow as a coach and to help develop these young players. I can’t wait to get settled in and get to

work.” added Walser.

“There were a number of strong candidates considered for this position; through our discussions with Derrick, head coach Jody Hull and I were impressed with his approach to working with players and helping them develop and maximize their skills.” said general manager Mike Oke.

The Petes open their 62nd regular season at home Sept. 21 against the defending OHL champion Erie Otters.