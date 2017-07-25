Peterborough Petes lose another coach ahead of season

Peterborough Petes assistant coach Jake Grimes is leaving the maroon-and-red for a promotion with the Guelph Storm.

Grimes had signed a contract extension with the Petes in June after spending two seasons with the team but the Petes have announced that Grimes will take the position of associate coach ahead of the 2017-18 season.

“He’s been an important part of our team and a valued member of our coaching staff,” said Petes general manager Mike Oke. “We’re excited for Jake at the same time for the fact that he’s going to be going into an increased position in the league.”

Grimes said it was a tough decision to leave the Petes, especially when the team was experiencing success.

“I can’t thank the Petes organization enough for treating me and my family like gold over the past two seasons,” he said, adding that the Guelph team made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Grimes is the second assistant coach to leave the Petes during the off-season; Kurtis Foster had already announced that he was parting ways with the Petes after one season behind the bench; he’s headed to the Kingston Frontenacs, also as an assistant coach.