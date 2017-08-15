Feds providing $4.3M for new water treatment plant at Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation

Years of drinking water advisories will come to an end thanks to a federal multimillion-dollar investment for a new water treatment plant at the Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation.

On Tuesday morning, Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs, announced Ottawa is investing $4.3 million for the new plant, along with expanding the community’s piped distribution system and adding fire protection capacity including a water storage facility.

The First Nation just north of Port Perry, Ont., has endured 26 long-term drinking water advisories between November 2015 and July 2017. MSIFN has had irregular access to safe water since 2008.

“Today’s investment will enable the community to lift three long-term drinking water advisories at Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation,” stated Bennett. “This is an important step in honouring our commitment to eliminating long-term drinking water advisories in Ontario First Nations.”

Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation is contributing approximately $2.3 million toward the project. The First Nation has also secured an additional $4.6 million from the Small Communities Fund — a federal-provincial partnership focusing on infrastructure projects.

“Once our water treatment plant has been constructed, we will be able to end three long-term drinking water advisories in Scugog First Nation,” said Mississaugas of Scugog First Nation Chief Kelly LaRocca

“I would like to give gratitude and thanks for the support that was provided. It has been a long time coming and we have worked diligently to make this happen. Having a new water treatment plant will provide safe, clean drinking water in our members’ homes.”

"We are fortunate to now be among the majority in Canada with access to clean drinking water." – @LaRoccaKelly pic.twitter.com/1dFdf1cTRh — MSIFN (@MSIFN) August 15, 2017

Ottawa says seven long-term drinking water advisories (LTDWA) have been lifted in six Ontario First Nation communities between November 2015 and May 2017.

RELATED: Saskatchewan First Nation to get clean drinking water after more than five years

“We hope that many more First Nations in Canada will soon be able to benefit from the government’s commitment to end DWS,” said LaRocca. “Every child in this rich nation should have access to safe and clean drinking water in their homes.”