Tainted alcohol seized from dozens of Mexican resorts, clubs

About 10,000 gallons, or 37, 854 litres, of tainted alcohol has been found at resorts in Mexico following a series of raids.

According to NBC, authorities seized the alcohol from more than 30 hotels and night clubs in Cancun and Playa Del Carmen. The raids occurred in wake of 20-year-old Abbey Conner’s January death. The Wisconsin woman’s family claims she died after consuming faulty alcohol at the Iberostar Paraiso Maya resort.

The government has blamed the tainted alcohol on “bad manufacturing practices,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. It added that names of raided resorts were not revealed, however, the government identified two bars that were shut down.

One of those bars is located at the resort where Conner drowned in a pool, after drinking alcohol with her brother, who also blacked out and suffered injuries. The other bar was located in Cancun and called Fat Tuesday.

Ginny McGowan, Conner’s mother, said the shutdown was “huge.”

“There is obviously stuff going on that needs to be cleaned up and looked into further,” McGowan told the Sentinel.

“They need to investigate and interview employees. This makes sense. This needs to happen.”

Spain-based Iberostar defended itself last month, following criticism of its practices.

The company said it adheres to strict regulatory standards and only purchases “sealed bottles (of alcohol) that satisfy all standards required by the designated regulatory authorities.”

In July, U.S. State Department warned tourists about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol at Mexico resorts, saying it could cause them to become sick or pass out. The warning advised tourists to drink in moderation and seek medical attention if they feel sick.

Global Affairs in Canada has not issued a similar warning.

