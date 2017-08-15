City of Hamilton won’t allow pro soccer until legal battle is resolved

Soccer fans may have to wait a while longer before pro soccer calls Hamilton home.

The City of Hamilton released a statement, saying it will not allow a soccer team to play at Tim Hortons field until the stadium’s legal issues are resolved.

The City, contractor Ontario Sports Solutions and Infrastructure Ontario have been tangled in litigation over delays and inadequacies at the $145-million stadium.

“As previously stated, the City of Hamilton has worked hard and in good faith to try to resolve the Tim Hortons Field litigation, however, the parties have been unable to reach a resolution to date. The City was not responsible for the construction of the stadium, is confident in its position in the litigation and is committed to ensuring no additional costs for the stadium be passed on to its taxpayers.”

On May 6, 2017, Canada Soccer accepted and ratified a membership for the new Canadian Premier League. It was announced that the league’s first two teams would play out of Hamilton and Winnipeg. It was widely anticipated that Hamilton’s pro soccer club would be playing out of Tim Hortons Field as early as next summer.

However, the statement issued by the City of Hamilton pumps the brakes on that timeline.

“The Tiger-Cats’ soccer option under their license with the City expired in May 2016. A new negotiation between the parties would be required for the Tiger-Cats to bring soccer to the stadium. As of today, the City of Hamilton has decided not to pursue any business related to soccer at Tim Hortons Field until the stadium litigation is resolved.”

“As previously communicated publicly, there is currently no soccer license agreement in place between the City of Hamilton as operator of Tim Hortons Field and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.”

Some councillors have tried to open the door, allowing other prospective owners to submit bids for a professional soccer franchise in Hamilton.

However, Canada Soccer has said it won’t sanction any pro team in Hamilton unless it’s owned by the Tiger-Cats.