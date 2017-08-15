Doctors and gay men call on NDP to make HIV prevention drug available

A group of physicians and local gay men’s health organizations are calling on B.C.’s Premier and Health Minister to approve an HIV prevention drug for gay men to be funded by PharmaCare.

“We’re asking for whatever induvial deductibles would be, so that would still be maintained. But the problem is that deductibles aren’t able to be applied to this because it’s not on the list of approved medications,” said Jody Jollimer with Vancouver’s Community-Based Research Centre for Gay Men’s Health.

The drug is called Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis also known as PrEP, can cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 a month and it’s only accepted by some extended health plans.

“We know that gay men are going to great lengths to get access this prevent medication. They are getting generics, they are getting mail boxes across the border, they are getting it shipped there and crossing the border,” said Jollimer.

The drug was made available to B.C. last year and is available by prescription, but Jollimer said because of cost, only the most privileged can access it.

So far no comment from the Health Ministry.