Battlefords RCMP arrest 2 alleged drunk drivers on same night

Battlefords RCMP say they charged two alleged drunk drivers in separate arrests on the same night.

At around 6:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 11, police were called about a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100-block of 28th Street in Battleford, Sask.

When officers found the truck, it was being driven through the town.

The driver, who is from North Battleford, stopped the truck at a business and was approached by police. RCMP said further investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated and the person was arrested.

At around 10:55 p.m., police said an erratic driver was found travelling eastbound on Highway 40 near Battleford. Investigation revealed that the driver was also intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested.

After breathalyzer tests, both drivers were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Battlefords RCMP received 198 calls for service from 6 a.m. on Aug. 11 to 6 a.m. on Aug. 14.