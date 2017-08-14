Canada
August 14, 2017 5:18 pm
Updated: August 14, 2017 5:43 pm

Battlefords RCMP arrest 2 alleged drunk drivers on same night

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Battlefords RCMP say two alleged drunk drivers were arrested on the same night this past weekend.

File / Global News
A A

Battlefords RCMP say they charged two alleged drunk drivers in separate arrests on the same night.

At around 6:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 11, police were called about a suspicious vehicle parked in the 100-block of 28th Street in Battleford, Sask.

When officers found the truck, it was being driven through the town.

Story continues below

The driver, who is from North Battleford, stopped the truck at a business and was approached by police. RCMP said further investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated and the person was arrested.

READ MORE: Impaired man tries to steal truck from Saskatoon gas station

At around 10:55 p.m., police said an erratic driver was found travelling eastbound on Highway 40 near Battleford. Investigation revealed that the driver was also intoxicated and he was subsequently arrested.

After breathalyzer tests, both drivers were charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

Battlefords RCMP received 198 calls for service from 6 a.m. on Aug. 11 to 6 a.m. on Aug. 14.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BAC
Battleford
Battlefords RCMP
Blood Alcohol Concentration
Breathalyzer
Impaired Driving
Impaired Driving Charges
North Battleford
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News