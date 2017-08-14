Ontario resident Tammy Chen identified as one of two Canadians killed in Burkina Faso attack

Ontario resident Tammy Mackay Chen and another unnamed Canadian were among the victims of an attack at an upscale restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso.

Local media reports have identified 15 of 18 of the dead, including Chen and her husband, Mehsen Fenaich of Senegal.

Global Affairs confirmed the news on Monday afternoon.

Chen was studying at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, and had previously studied at Queen’s and McGill Universities, according to her Facebook page.

The incident happened late Sunday when suspected Islamic extremists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the country’s capital.

Assailants arrived at the Aziz Istanbul in Ouagadougou around 9 p.m. Sunday night on motorcycles. The restaurant, which is known to tourists, was reportedly packed.

It took over 7 hours for the country’s Special Forces to halt the attack, leaving the two assailants dead.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility, but the attack bore the hallmarks of the January 2016 assault on the Cappuccino restaurant, when 6 Canadians and 24 others were killed.

Foreign Affairs minister Chrystia Freeland confirmed that two Canadians were among the victims.

“The heartfelt condolences of our government go out to the loved ones of those targeted and the victims of this tragic attack,” she said Monday.

She says Canadian consular officials are working hard to provide assistance to the families of the victims.

In addition to Chen, local media have identified the following victims:

Lieutenant Marc Stéphane Tiendrébeogo, Inzidore Manga Zongo, Abdoulaye Diallo, Victoria Sana, Inoussa Kikieta, Mme Napon and Issa Tanon of Burkina Faso

Mehsen Fenaich of Senegal

Rashid Mama of Nigeria

El Beli Ahmad of Lebanon

Thierry Henry Gouy of France

Mehmet Faith of Turkey

Faraad Al Houssine and Walled Ahmad of Kuwait

The attack was similar to a January 2016 attack at another cafe that left 30 people dead, including six Canadians.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation in West Africa, is one of the poorest countries in the world. It shares a northern border with Mali, which has long battled Islamic extremists.

*with a file from the Canadian Press