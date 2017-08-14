New Brunswick RCMP identify body as that of missing Morrell Siding man

The body of a man found in the St. John River has been positively identified as a missing Morrell Siding, N.B. man, RCMP say.

Earlier this month, on Aug. 2, a body was discovered close to Tobique Narrows. An autopsy and further investigation identified the remains as those of 42-year-old Tony Vaillancourt. Police say he had not been in contact with family or friends since April 9, 2017.

READ MORE: Body found on shores of New Brunswick’s St. John River

The cause of death has not yet been determined, police say.

Anyone with information which could help in the investigation is asked to call RCMP at 506-473-3137.