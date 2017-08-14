Man forced to euthanize dog following incident at Halifax park

A man is looking for answers from the Halifax Regional Municipality after an accident at a local park forced him to euthanize his dog.

Mike Goneau said he was at the Mainland Common dog park on Saturday with his Bernese Mountain Dog named Bear.

He said Bear was sniffing around in a grassy area of the park when all of a sudden he let out a horrible cry.

“I rushed down to him. He had fallen into the pit hole,” said Goneau.

“He was screaming quite badly. I had to pick him up and carry him to the parking lot and take him to the emergency vet.”

A visit to the vet confirmed that Bear had broken his shoulder bone. Goneau was told that due to Bear’s age and size, it was unlikely he would ever be able to recover from the injury.

He had no choice but to put the dog down.

“I cried all Saturday afternoon. And every time yesterday, a piece of fur would go by or if I was moving his dish… I relive the moment,” said Goneau, adding that while nothing will ever bring Bear back, he wants to make sure something like this never happens to another family again.

The hole that Bear fell into is one of several in the grassy area along the fence at the Mainland Common park.

George Hickey is part of a group of concerned dog owners who have been trying to get the city to fix the holes for months.

Hickey met with councillors Russell Walker and Richard Zurawski at the park on June 27 to try and expedite the issue.

“This is almost going on two months now with numerous emails that went unanswered and we keep hearing the response that ‘it goes back to staff,” Hickey said.

“This situation could have been avoided. You’re talking about an hour with a weed whacker to clear some brush and you’re talking an hour or so with a backhoe and a Bobcat to fill the holes.”

He said the municipality needs to accept responsibility for the accident and take immediate action to prevent any further incidents from happening.

“It’s heartbreaking that this had to happen,” Hickey said.

“I would have expected them to be here first thing this morning and I would expect somebody to talk to [Goneau] and say ‘look, we’re really sorry that we dropped the ball on you’.”

A spokesperson from the Halifax Regional Municipality said they are aware of the incident.

