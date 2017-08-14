Bob Layton editorial: Zero tolerance?

One of the dangerous ills of society we have not been able to resolve is the drunk driver.

Umpteen campaigns have not done it. Fines and suspensions have not done it.

How do you stop it? Mandate alcohol ignition devices for every vehicle?

Federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould wants to drop the legal limit of alcohol in your blood from .08 to .05.

Unhappy restaurant owners say that means couples won’t be able to share a bottle of wine – they’d be down to one or two glasses and that means a loss of revenue.

What can they do – invite people to take a breathalyser before they leave?

In various provinces, blow over .05 and lose your drivers’ license and vehicle for a short time and get fined. Blow over .08 and it’s more of the above and you’ll pay up to a grand to take a responsible drivers’ course.

What more does it take?

How do you feel about a flat federal .05 law?

Would we be wiser to just bite the liquor bottle bullet and make it zero tolerance across the board?

Or, do you think there would still be just as many drunk drivers on the road?

Let me hear your solution.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.