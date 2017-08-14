RCMP Corporal taking former supervisor to court over harassment allegations

An RCMP Corporal is suing her employer, alleging her supervisor treated her in ways that were sexist and constituted harassment.

In B.C. Supreme Court documents, Jill Swann says she’s served in the force for 20 years with most of them being under the leadership of Corporal Roger Collin.

Swann was stationed in Courtney between 2006 and 2016 and alleges she was tormented by her supervisor, including an instance where he gave her a package of condoms as a gift after giving birth to her youngest son.

Swann claims Collin also called her numerous names.

READ MORE: Landmark deal in RCMP sexual harassment class action wins court approval

In one instance, she alleges she was called ‘meth face’ after she underwent facial surgery.

She says other times she was referred to as “Jill Mousseau,” her husband’s surname.

The lawsuit also names the Federal and Provincial Attorneys General, the Minister of Justice, and several high ranking officers.

The RCMP has not responded to CKNW’s request for comment.

None of these claims has been proven in court.