‘Community of Heroes’ teaches CPR and AED skills at Saskatoon park

“Community of Heroes” took aim at filling Saskatoon with people who have the knowledge and skills to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The free, family-friendly event was held at Friendship Park on Sunday.

Resuscitation experts from Heart & Stroke and MD Ambulance were on site to give a 15-minute lesson on what to do when a cardiac arrest occurs.

“What we’re planning on doing is teaching the public how to do hands-only CPR and how to use an AED and create a community of heroes right here in Saskatchewan,” Lisa Bagan, resuscitation program manager with Heart & Stroke, said.

“This is the first time ever in Saskatchewan that we’re doing Community of Heroes and hopefully not the last.”

Officials said about 2,000 cardiac arrests occurred in the province last year.

“[Cardiac arrests] are happening in people’s homes, in parks and public venues so we need the bystanders to know what to do because it’s going to take a little bit of time before an ambulance will get there and every second counts,” Bagan said.

Heart & Stroke officials said basic CPR and AED skills can double a person’s chances of survival.