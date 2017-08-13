Girl injured after falling off amusement park ride in Lac-Mégantic

A 12-year-old girl was injured after falling off an amusement park ride during the Lac en Fête festival in Lac-Mégantic.

Local police were alerted at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday that a child had been injured.

Preliminary reports indicate the girl slid under the security bar, while the ride was in motion.

Police described the ride as chairs hanging at the end of chains and revolving around a central point.

The girl was taken to hospital with what were considered to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The latest update provided by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) indicate she suffered a concussion.

The ride has been shut down and is being inspected by the Régie du bâtiment du Québec, which is the agency responsible for overseeing and ensuring ride operators are complying with regulations.

SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the cause of the incident appears to be accidental and not criminal.