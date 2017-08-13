Man in his 50s in serious condition after being assaulted at Eglinton GO station
A man is his 50s is in serious condition after being assaulted, in what is believed to be an attempted robbery in Scarborough Saturday night.
According to police, the victim was hit in the head with a bottle and found in the parking lot of the Eglinton GO station around 11 p.m. and he is now suffering from serious injuries in hospital.
Police said two suspects fled the scene in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
