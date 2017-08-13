Bystanders rescue family from Pitt Meadows car fire as onlookers film

“There’s absolutely no question that their actions saved this family’s life,” says Pitt Meadows Fire Chief Don Jolley.

He says a family of three were rescued from their burning vehicle by seven or eight bystanders who rushed in.

The family’s vehicle had struck a transmission pole and burst into flames on Lougheed Highway, right in front of Meadowtown Centre just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Not everybody was helpful in rescuing the two adults and one child, though.

“You know, we see the absolute very best in human behaviour, and the absolute very worst,” says Jolley.

“We saw some, in my opinion, disgusting behaviour from some members of the public.”

“There were approximately 10 or 12 vehicles that stopped on the Lougheed Highway, and people got out of their vehicles and were filming the fire with their cellphones while this family was inside this burning vehicle, and these other people were risking their lives trying to get them out.”

“Not only is that disgusting behaviour, but their parking like that impacted the responders’ ability to get into the scene to do our actions.”

“The police had to force them off the highway, out of the way.”

S/Sgt Kevin Wass with Ridge Meadows RCMP says they believe the male driver went into medical distress prior to the accident, and is being treated in Royal Columbian Hospital.