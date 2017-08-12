B.C.’s Jobs Minister issues full retraction over claims regarding former LNG advocate

B.C.’s Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, Bruce Ralston, is retracting a statement he made about the former advocate for the LNG Buy BC program, Gordon Wilson.

The comments involved Ralston claiming Wilson hadn’t done any work in his advocacy position, which in turn led to Premier John Horgan publicly criticizing him.

In a statement, released on Saturday, Ralston says Wilson did in fact provide reports setting out what he had done to earn the money that he was paid.

That information came to light when a 180-page report, penned by Wilson, was found on the government’s Open Information website.

Ralston says he regrets his earlier statement, apologizes, and retracts it in its entirety.

WATCH: John Horgan apologizes to Gordon Wilson

Wilson was fired on August 1st, and says he is not ruling out legal action in regards to the comments made by Ralston.