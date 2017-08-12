Londoner Damian Warner places fifth, Kevin Mayer wins gold in decathlon at IAAF World Championship

Londoner Damian Warner was a favourite for gold at the IAAF World Championship in London, England, but ended up placing fifth.

Warner started his second day of competition by clocking the fastest time in the 110-metre hurdles to move into third place overall.

Recovering from a stomach bug that affected other athletes at the event, Warner recorded a time of 13.63 seconds in the hurdles.

However, the Canadian’s ninth-place result in his group in the discus throw dropped him back to fifth.

In the last event of the morning session, Warner cleared a season-best 4.70 metres in pole vault, but missed all three of his attempts at 4.80 to finish fourth in his group.

After the javelin event, Warner sat in fifth place with 7554 points, with Kevin Mayer of France leading with 8067 points going into the final event.

German teammates Rico Freimuth and Kai Kazmirek sat in second and third at 7894 and 7796 respectively.

Japan’s Akihiko Nakamura ran away from the rest of the group in the 1500m, finishing 3.44 seconds ahead of Spain’s Jorge Ureña.

Warner finished fourth in the 1500m, but ultimately came up short, finishing fifth overall in the decathlon, 62 points behind fourth-place finisher Janek Õiglane of Estonia.

France’s Mayer took home the gold, with teammates Freimuth and Kazmirek winning silver and bronze respectively.