Alberta cyclists hit the road for the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer

Southern Alberta highways will be filled with cyclists fighting cancer this weekend.

The Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer started Saturday morning at WinSport in Calgary. The more than 1,500 cyclists raised $6.7 million for the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“Our ridership has been fairly stable over the last few years,” said Myka Osinchuk, CEO of the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“The great news is that last year’s total was $6.35 million. So we have surpassed last year’s total and we are seeing Albertans continue to be generous and continue to support this important cause.”

Mike Peters was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2015 and is riding for the first time in the event.

“They removed my kidney and I thought that was the end of it. But it has metastasized in my lungs so I have about 20 tumours in my lungs right now,” said Peters.

“I want to make a difference. I want to ride to help fund research which I desperately need. I also want to be part of an event that has incredible energy. I’m super pumped.”

The route will take cyclists west to Bragg Creek and south through Millarville and Priddis, before ending for the day in Okotoks. On Sunday, cyclists get back up on their bikes and head back to Calgary to finish the 200 kilometre route.

Peters’ secret to being able to take part in this tough event is simple.

“Every day you wake up and say a) I’m alive, b) I have a goal to survive and c) hopefully influence others who are dealing with cancer and keep positive and smile and laugh every day.”

Over the past nine years, the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised over $66 million. The Alberta ride is the province’s largest cycling fundraiser.