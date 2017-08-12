The bankruptcy trustee carrying out Rashida Samji’s case is taking an alleged benefactor to court

Boale, Wood & Company is carrying out Rashida Samji’s bankruptcy case, and is suing a man it alleges profited by hundreds of thousands of dollars from her Ponzi scheme.

The BC Supreme Court document from the trustee claims Alnoor Jesani received approximately $500,000 both directly and indirectly from Samji between 2004 and 2011.

It also says Jesani invested about $200, 000 into the scheme between 2009 and 2011.

The trustee says the nearly $300,000 in profit Jesani received belongs to investors who lost money from the scheme.

None of these claims has been proven in court.

Samji was sentenced to six years in jail for the $100-million scheme last September.

Jesani has not returned CKNW’s multiple requests for comment.