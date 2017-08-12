Global News
Osoyoos shop owner who confronted Harjit Sajjan says people are threatening him

An Osoyoos shopkeeper believes the footage, which can’t be verified by Global News, is being used to send a threatening message. Ted Chernecki has details.

An Osoyoos businessman who confronted Harjit Sajjan after he saw the defence minister dropping cherry stones on the ground has said he’s being threatened.

The threats, he said, are coming over the phone, and in a video that shows someone apparently being beaten up.

Panna Chauhan took a video of his exchange with Sajjan after he saw the minister dropping cherry stones out the window of his vehicle in the Okanagan town.

That video subsequently circulated online in mid-July.

Since the video was released, Chauhan said he has received threatening phone calls. But what has really drawn his attention is another video that shows a person apparently being beaten.

In the video, a person can be heard saying, “you have humiliated us, you have humiliated all of us.”

Chauhan said the person who appears to be hit in the video is not him.

Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan responds to a question during Question Period in the Hosue of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, May 15, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

For his part, Sajjan, who spoke at the Abbotsford Airshow on Friday, said he knew about the video and urged people to stop any threatening behaviour.

He said he’s tried to protect the shop owner.

“As I went out into the community I said, ‘You know what, please don’t take it out on him,'” Sajjan said.

“When I heard rumblings of that the next day, that’s exactly what I did. We made sure the RCMP was notified.”

  • With files from Ted Chernecki

