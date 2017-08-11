Calgary city councillor Druh Farrell ‘tired of defending’ public art policy

One of Calgary city council’s most vocal supporters of the arts unleashed a late-Friday afternoon tweet storm to question how the city’s public art policy is being implemented in light of the uproar over the Bowfort Towers art installation.

“I’m tired of defending the public art policy because of missteps,” Druh Farrell tweeted. “What were they thinking?”

“Calgarians have a right to be upset. They should be. I’m upset.”

Farrell said she tried to make changes to the public art policy when it was last updated in 2014 “to avoid this exact kind of thing.”

From what I can see, most of the issues were completely avoidable had lessons been learned from earlier errors. 5/ — Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) August 11, 2017

“Why does the city keep getting it wrong,” she asked. “Either the changes weren’t implemented or clearly didn’t go far enough.”

Farrell said the role of public art is not to be controversial.

Public art is for the public good. That doesn't mean it has to be boring. That doesn't mean "dumbing it down" (I hate that term). 10/ — Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) August 11, 2017

“Just like great architecture, a public art piece shouldn’t need to be explained to be appreciated,” she wrote.



Story continues below Public art can be useful. It can transform a space, make it feel safe & welcoming. It can be lighting, a bench, bike rack or fountain. 14/ — Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) August 11, 2017

Farrell also addressed the controversy surrounding allegations of cultural appropriation with the Bowfort interchange installation.

“If we’re going to use Indigenous symbols, use Indigenous artists. Bloody hell, that’s just basic,” she said.

On Thursday, Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said he was of the understanding that a traditional Blackfoot knowledge-keeper was consulted as part of the project.

In an interview with News Talk 770, Farrell said she wants to see the errors of the public art policy fixed.

“I think it’s time to go out to the public and ask them what they want to see,” she said. “When we build public art, let’s put it where people can see it.”