Edmonton welcomes its first market catering to pets this weekend

Pets and pet lovers alike will have their first opportunity to taste and sniff through their shopping experience at a one-of-a-kind pet market to be held in Edmonton on Sunday.

The “Made for Pets” market will run between noon and 5 p.m. at the Edmonton Humane Society and the City of Edmonton’s Animal Care and Control Centre (ACCC) shared campus.

“We wanted to create an open, fun environment that allowed companion animals to take part and that allows owners to treat their pets,” said Sherri Drewe with the Edmonton Humane Society. “So far we have received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.”

The unique event will bring together some of the city’s best pet and animal-themed vendors.

20 local vendors will be onsite selling hand-made treats, toys, and custom pet wear.

Cat owners can also take in a Cat Yoga class by donation at noon and 3 p.m.

There will also be food trucks onsite, including a food-truck catering to pets only, along with activities for pets and their owners.