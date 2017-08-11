Saskatoon weather outlook: sizzling heat returns before changes move in

Story highlights Cloudy start Friday Heat returns this weekend Full sunshine Sunday Change in the weather pattern ahead

Sizzling heat and sunshine return for the weekend before a change moves in!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy skies started our day this morning with an upper disturbance rolling through that brought showers to a few areas.

12 degrees was where we started off the day with some more sunshine moving in midday as we warmed up into the mid 20s by late morning.

24 degrees already in Saskatoon this morning, feeling like 26 with humidity! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/hDPcbdGl3s — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 11, 2017

Showers in a few areas this morning, seen in Prince Albert, near Kindersley & Swift Current so far today. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WNBxCpN92N — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 11, 2017

Breezy easterly winds have kicked in over this noon hour, at 26 km/h with gusts of 37 km/h in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/HqbDNTAHsR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 11, 2017

A few clouds are expected to bubble up this afternoon with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm through the second half of the day as we warm up a few degrees further into the mid 20s.

Tonight

Clouds will clear back out this evening as we cool back down into low double digits.

Saturday

Sunny skies will start the weekend, with a very slight chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm later in the day as a few clouds build up Saturday afternoon.

An upper ridge will start to slide in the heat with temperatures climbing up to around 28 degrees or so for a daytime high.

Sunday

The upper ridge that’s brought in bone dry conditions, blue skies and sunshine to British Columbia all week will finally move into Saskatchewan, in a slightly weakened form, on Sunday.

As a result, beautiful blue skies and sunshine will dominate the day with the mercury bumping up to a sizzling 29 degrees or so for an afternoon high as a breezy southerly wind kicks in.

Work Week Outlook

A cold front will swing through on Monday, which will bring back the clouds and a good chance of rain and thunderstorms as we warm up to 26 degrees midday before falling back a bit later on.

Unsettled conditions will stick around right into the middle of the week under partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers at times with daytime highs dropping back toward seasonal, into the mid 20s.

Robert Makowsky took this Your Saskatchewan photo for Aug. 11 near Bruno:

