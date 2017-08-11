Family of 3-year-old Calgary girl fighting cancer shares another difficult update

The Marofke family has shared another difficult update regarding their daughter Greta’s cancer treatment in the U.S.

“This is not the update we were hoping to share. Greta’s tumours in her lungs have grown and multiplied in number,” the family shared through a post on the Greta’s Guardians Facebook page Thursday.

“The chemo she has been on is not working. We are so heartbroken.”

The three-year-old girl has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for the past several weeks after “spots” believed to be cancerous were discovered on her lungs earlier this year.

The toddler was diagnosed with cancer just before her second birthday.

The family was told little Greta had hepatablastoma, a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. Although the cancer was initially put into remission, the disease returned.

Greta’s parents were told their little girl would need a liver transplant in order to have any chance at surviving the cancer, but after reviewing the girl’s case, transplant teams in both Alberta and Ontario refused to do the surgery.

Undeterred, Greta’s mother Lindsey reached out to a cancer specialist in the U.S. this spring. She had transplant surgery at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. She has been undergoing chemotherapy in Cincinnati since then.

The family has been providing regular updates on Greta’s treatment and progress through the Facebook page.

“We are not giving up on our girl but this is a really tough spot to be in. We are doing our best to enjoy all the moments with our family. Our team is also regrouping to see what we might be able to come up with.

“Greta continues to feel well and is full of energy and spunk! Thank you everyone for your continued support.”

Because her transplant was done outside of Canada, the surgery and after-care are not being covered by Alberta Health.

According to Stanford Children’s health, hepatablastoma is a very rare cancerous tumour that starts in the liver. The cancer primarily affects children from infancy to about three years of age. Symptoms include:

A large abdominal mass, or swollen abdomen

Weight loss, decreased appetite

Early puberty in boys

Abdominal pain

Nausea and vomiting

Jaundice (yellowing of the eyes and skin)

Fever

Itching skin

Enlarged veins on the belly that can be seen through the skin

With files from Heather Yourex-West and Erika Tucker