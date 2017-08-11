Powerful hail storm moves through Calgary dropping quarter-sized hail

Late Thursday night a powerful hail storm began moving across the city of Calgary.

The fast-moving storm caught many Calgarians off guard. Parts of the city were hammered by nickel- to quarter-sized hail, but there were no reports of any serious damage.

The hail only lasted a few minutes.

RELATED: Video captures incredible moment of wild weather in Alberta

According to Global Calgary’s weather specialist, Paul Dunphy, the heaviest downpour was between 11:20 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

By 11:47 p.m. the first wave had passed through the south of the city.

Twitter lit up with comments about how loud the storm was.

Sudden big Hail Storm here in Calgary tonight! Some of the loudest hail smashing about EVER!

Gotta love our local weather! #yyc #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/qXNXOgHxQ0 — Joy Daniels (@JoyousBounce11) August 11, 2017

Thursday night, Environment Canada began tracking the line of severe thunderstorms warning it was capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to toonie size hail and heavy rain.

According to the agency, the line of thunderstorms extended from Calgary southeast towards Carsland and moved south at 35 km/h.