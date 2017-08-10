Edmonton Folk Festival shut down Thursday night
A A
High winds forced the Edmonton Folk Music Festival to shut down Thursday night.
The festival at Gallagher Park was shut down shortly after 8 p.m. after the winds picked up.
Festival organizers said the site was evacuated with the safety of their patrons, performers and volunteers in mind.
READ MORE: 38th annual Edmonton Folk Fest focusing on fan comfort, good music
People at the festival were asked to proceed to the Park n’ Ride bus stop to safely leave the area.
Thursday was the first day of the four-day festival.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.