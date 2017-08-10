Edmonton Folk Festival shut down Thursday night

High winds forced the Edmonton Folk Music Festival to shut down Thursday night.

The festival at Gallagher Park was shut down shortly after 8 p.m. after the winds picked up.

Festival organizers said the site was evacuated with the safety of their patrons, performers and volunteers in mind.

Due to dangerous winds, we have to evacuate the site immediately. We need to put the safety of our patrons, performers and volunteers first — Edmonton Folk Fest (@edmfolkfest) August 11, 2017

People at the festival were asked to proceed to the Park n’ Ride bus stop to safely leave the area.

Thursday was the first day of the four-day festival.

Winds gusting to 70km:h along the gust front. Heavy rain and lightning to follow. pic.twitter.com/rj4ibuMrf3 — Tina Simpkin (@tsimpkin) August 11, 2017

