Weather
August 10, 2017 10:41 pm
Updated: August 10, 2017 10:58 pm

Edmonton Folk Festival shut down Thursday night

By Online Journalist  Global News

High winds forced the Edmonton Folk Music Festival to shut down Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Global News
A A

High winds forced the Edmonton Folk Music Festival to shut down Thursday night.

The festival at Gallagher Park was shut down shortly after 8 p.m. after the winds picked up.

Festival organizers said the site was evacuated with the safety of their patrons, performers and volunteers in mind.

READ MORE: 38th annual Edmonton Folk Fest focusing on fan comfort, good music

People at the festival were asked to proceed to the Park n’ Ride bus stop to safely leave the area.

Thursday was the first day of the four-day festival.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Edmonton festivals
Edmonton Folk Fest
Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton weather
Folk Fest
Folk Fest shut down

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News