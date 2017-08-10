AARCS
August 10, 2017 8:10 pm

Kitten apparently thrown from moving vehicle recovering at Calgary animal rescue

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Workers at a Calgary animal rescue are dealing with a shocking incident of apparent animal abuse to a kitten. Here’s Gil Tucker with more.

A A

Kelsey Scoular sees thousands of cats every year in her job as cat manager at the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society (AARCS) shelter in Calgary.

But very few of them are as emotionally difficult to deal with as one new arrival, a 6-week-old kitten she’s named Gio.

“The vets have suspected that he has been thrown from a vehicle,” Scoular said Thursday.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP investigate eye witness report of kittens thrown from car

“It makes my stomach turn. It makes me really sad to know that there are people that don’t really care about the life of an animal.”

Gio was found Monday in a ditch alongside a highway near Milk River in southern Alberta, with injuries a vet said are consistent with those found in a cat thrown from a vehicle.

Adriana Lenz, the medical director at AARCS, said Gio’s injuries include a damaged jaw, fractured teeth and abrasions to his feet.

image3

A kitten apparently thrown from a moving vehicle is recovering in the care of a Calgary animal rescue.

Global News
image1

A kitten apparently thrown from a moving vehicle is recovering in the care of a Calgary animal rescue.

Global News
image4

A kitten apparently thrown from a moving vehicle is recovering in the care of a Calgary animal rescue.

Global News
image5

A kitten apparently thrown from a moving vehicle is recovering in the care of a Calgary animal rescue.

Global News

Story continues below

“All in all, he’s actually in really good shape, considering what he could have been,” Lenz said. “A lot of the time little guys like this aren’t as lucky.

“He’s definitely a fighter.”

Scoular is taking care of Gio at her home while he recovers.

READ MORE: Kitten thrown from window of moving car in southern Ontario, suspects sought

“He has lots of cats at my house that he can play with, and learn to be a crazy kitten,” she said.

“He’s still a bit painful, so he’s on pain medication several times a day, and on antibiotics to curb any infection.”

If all goes well, Gio should be up for adoption within a month.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AARCS
Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society
Kitten Rescued
Kitten Thrown
Kitten Thrown From Vehicle
Kitten Thrown From Vehicle Alberta
Kitten Thrown from Vehicle Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News