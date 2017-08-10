Winnipeg veterinarians seeing an increase in kennel cough cases

Winnipeg veterinarians are warning dog owners of an outbreak of kennel cough.

It’s a respiratory disease that is passed from one dog to another and in some cases can be serious.

It’s also not uncommon to see it in the summer.

“The weather is really warm, dogs are out and about socializing with one another,” explained Dr. Ron Worb with Anderson Animal Hospital. “It’s also one of those diseases that there is an immunization that we do recommend for dogs that are at higher risk.”

As with the flu shot in humans, the immunization is not 100 per cent effective. But in the unfortunate case that your dog picks up the disease, there is some good news.

“For the vast majority of dogs that don’t have underlying health issues, it will usually last 7-10 days,” Warb said. “And often, with a course of medication, we can expedite it and they’ll get through it a little bit easier.”

Warb recommends keeping your dog away from dog parks and other high traffic areas for dogs if you notice any symptoms.